Wildfire Lays Down Overnight, But Fierce Firefight Continues In Anaheim Hills

ANAHEIM HILLS (CBSLA) — With winds easing overnight and humidity returning to the area, firefighters have made progress against Canyon Fire 2 in Anaheim Hills, but authorities say evacuations will remain in effect Tuesday.

The Canyon Fire 2 has so far burned 7,500 acres as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said at a dawn briefing. The number of structures destroyed by the fire remained steady at 24 structures, and there was no breakdown available yet of how many of those structures were homes or outbuildings.

“The fire was fairly inactive last night on the western edge, but was still active on the eastern edge of the fire,” Wyatt said. “That’s the main area of concern right now, as we have open area leading to the Cleveland National Forest.”

UPDATE on #CanyonFire2 7500 acres, 24 structures burned, 5% contained, evacs still in place, burning into Cleveland Natl Forest @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/wWKckRqO4r — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) October 10, 2017

Five thousand homes in three cities were evacuated as the fire spread Monday, and Wyatt emphasized that evacuation orders remain in effect because 3,500 homes are still threatened by the fire.

“We want to get you back into your homes as quickly as possible, we want to repopulate, but we don’t want you going back in and then need us to re-evacuate you,” Wyatt said.

7 Homes Along One Anaheim Hills Block Destroyed



Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer was among those evacuated.

“People are waking up today, saying ‘how am I going to start my life all over again?’” he said. “But this community is going to pull together for them, we’re going to be there for everybody.”

The fire broke Monday before 11 a.m. and burned 25 acres. The fire was whipped up by Santa Ana winds, quickly tearing through 6,000 acres by Monday night and burning homes, seven on one block alone.

A state of emergency was issued for Orange County by Gov. Jerry Brown.

More than a 1,000 firefighters, 14 helicopters and six fixed-wing aircraft are on the scene holding the line on the fire, and more are on the way, Wyatt said.

The 241 Toll Road remains closed until further notice, and dozens of schools in the area remain closed Tuesday.

Homes Reduced To Smoldering Embers In Orange Park Acres

