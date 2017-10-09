Wanted Man’s Bet With Police Backfires, Now Has To Turn Himself In

CBS Local — A man wanted by Michigan police decided to troll law enforcement on Facebook and quickly found out that the joke was on him.

The man, who calls himself Champagne Torino on Facebook, made a bet with the Redford Township Police Department in Michigan after trolling them about another crime. Torino wagered with police that if their next Facebook post was shared over 1,000 times, he would not only turn himself in, but also bring officers donuts and clean up the litter around all the local public schools. Torino is reportedly wanted by police in Michigan for “existing warrants.”

Redford police quickly picked up the Oct. 6 challenge by the crook, whose real name is Michael according to authorities, saying in their response, “he promised us donuts! You know how much we love donuts!”

To Torino’s embarrassment, the post was shared by the department’s followers over 1,000 times after just one hour. Redford police decided to “drop the mic” on Torino after easily winning the bet.

The department then thanked all the supporters who shared the post and setting Torino up for a day of picking up trash. “It is our experience everyone gets caught at some point,” Redford officers posted.

Police are still waiting for the wanted internet troll to turn himself in, but posted on social media on Oct. 7 that Torino told them he would be coming in to pay off his bet during the following week.