Vice President Pence To Headline Newport Beach Fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is the headliner at a fundraising luncheon in Newport Beach Monday to benefit seven house Republicans from California whose seats are in the crosshairs for the 2018 midterm elections.
The luncheon at the Resort at Pelican Hill will benefit California Victory 2018, a joint fundraising committee for Reps. Darrel Issa of Vista, Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach, Mimi Walters of Irvine, Ed Royce of Brea, Steve Knight of Palmdale, David Valadao of Hanford, and Jeff Denham of Turlock, according to Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel.
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried all seven districts in last year’s presidential election.
The fundraiser had been scheduled for last month, but was delayed when Pence went to Florida following Hurricane Irma.
Following the Newport Beach fundraiser, Pence is to fly to Sacramento, where he will join McCarthy to meet with area business owners, community leaders and families “to discuss the need for tax reform,” according to the White House.
