Several Orange Unified Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Canyon Fire 2

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nine Orange Unified School District campuses will be closed tomorrow due to the Canyon Fire 2 burning in the area. The following schools will be closed:
- Anaheim Hills Elementary
- Running Springs Elementary
- Canyon Rim Elementary
- Chapman Hills Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Panorama Elementary
- Santiago Charter School
- El Rancho Charter School and
- El Modena High School, which is being used as an evacuation center and a law enforcement command center.
