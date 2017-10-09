Amazing Images Of Anaheim Hills Fire Shared On Twitter

ANAHEIM HIllS (CBSLA) — Several homes were destroyed and more than 1,000 more were evacuated Monday in a brush fire that broke out along the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim Hills. Several witnesses have been posting to Twitter.
Disneyland #CanyonFire2 #AnaheimHills #Anahiem pic.twitter.com/mB4zr7upCm
— Emily Warren (@emilyyywarren) October 9, 2017
All the fires in Anaheim Hills. pic.twitter.com/TOvz5NTohA
— kevin (@kevinyoung90) October 9, 2017
#CanyonFire2 The view looking across the canyon towards Anaheim Hills from Yorba Linda #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/QOthi71z6U
— Sam Cooper (@samcooper2) October 9, 2017
DLR is looking real spooky today because of the fire in the Anaheim Hills 😣
(I'm not there, these aren't my photos) pic.twitter.com/sl1JgAizyR
— ✨ ѕara мarιa ✨ (@x_saramaria_x) October 9, 2017
Told game is still on. Ducks are in regular contact with Anaheim Fire Dept. and continuing to monitor the events in Anaheim Hills. https://t.co/LsQdOQZVst
— Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 9, 2017
Downtown LA covered in the smoke from the Anaheim Hills fire! pic.twitter.com/IazJzgj1ny
— Marianelapurr (@notmeagain) October 9, 2017
You guys this fire is super close to me. Pray for Anaheim Hills this is crazy 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bKDZyGhHVc
— Princess 🇲🇽 (@ItsKiaraMarie) October 9, 2017
View from my room at #Flames team hotel in Anaheim. Anaheim Hills on fire. Scary stuff. #CanyonFire2 pic.twitter.com/5CNF7xvyaS
— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) October 9, 2017
Geez Anaheim Hills fire is so intense… you could see it affecting Garden Grove's sky… credits to my friend for this pic pic.twitter.com/Aqy1eDCsGV
— Floor Matt (@cldcotton) October 9, 2017
Fire in Orange County, CA (Anaheim, Anaheim Hills). Stay safe folks pic.twitter.com/yUDqJBOgt8
— Anshuman Sinha (@sinhausa) October 9, 2017
#SealBeach #Smoke #Ashe @cbsla #cbsla pic.twitter.com/OJGK0N0taT
— Jim Harvey Rotter (@JimRotterNews) October 9, 2017
#Canyon2Fire 2500+acre blaze turns Anaheim Hills into fire scarred moonscape .6 to 12 homes may be destroyed 1 FF injured @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/G9EaDbXNqd
— Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) October 9, 2017
Flames have jumped over Jamboree in Orange near Peters Canyon @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/J0MA9Sr1le
— Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) October 9, 2017
Had no idea there's a fire in Anaheim Hills today, too! Just got a text, #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure looks like this! REALLY #HalloweenTime pic.twitter.com/YVgNj4zK7F
— Patti Cole (@PattiCStyx) October 9, 2017