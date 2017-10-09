WATCH LIVE: Fire Burns Homes In O.C.  | 6 Homes Reported Destroyed | Listen Live To KNX1070

Amazing Images Of Anaheim Hills Fire Shared On Twitter

Filed Under: Anaheim Hills Fire, California wildfires, Canyon Fire 2

ANAHEIM HIllS (CBSLA) — Several homes were destroyed and more than 1,000 more were evacuated Monday in a brush fire that broke out along the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim Hills. Several witnesses have been posting to Twitter.

 

