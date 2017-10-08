Spookiest Places In Orange County For Halloween

Yorba Cemetery
Woodgate Park
Yorba Lina, CA 92886
(714) 973-3190
www.visittheoc.com
Cemetery’s are home to the spirits of those that have passed and it can at times present a haunted presence. In Orange County, the Yorba Cemetery has been known by the locals to have the spirits of a few that haunt that location that may deem it to be one of the spookiest locations in Orange County. Among them you have the Pink Lady Ghost, the 17 year old girl that was dressed in pink and always crying.
Stanley House
12174 Euclid St.
Garden Grove, CA
(714) 530-8871
www.orangecounty.net
This historic home in Garden Grove has long help the reputation of being one of the most haunted places in Orange County because of its numerous ghostly inhabitants. The original owner, Agnes Stanley, is one of the most well-known spectres that in her old age was unable to climb the stairs in her home and became physically weak. This made Stanley bitter and is something she held onto even into her death because her spirit appears at the staircase blocking others from ascending. Guests at times can find it hard to pass her and even go up the stairs.
Black Star Canyon
Black Star Canyon Road
Silverado, CA 92676
Located at the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains is one of the most haunted locations in Orange County. When day turns to night, those who brave the canyon tell the tales of horrifying deranged screaming, figures that shapeshift, ghosts and satanic rituals taking place. Is it possible some paranormal activities take place? Absolutely. The Black Star Canyon was the site of an Indian massacre back in 1831 at the hands of the Spanish Conquistadors.
Red Cross
418 N. West St.
Anaheim, CA 92801
(714) 778-4526
www.oc-redcross.org
The Red Cross of Anaheim is one of the more interesting locations that harbors paranormal activity. Interesting that the ghosts are not scary in the least bit. Legend says that the spirits that haunt the building are quite the matchmaker. It is said the original caretaker of the property will push together a man and woman that walk up to the second floor, but only if he believes they are to be a good match. Couples have come to this building to get the seal of approval form the caretaker.
El Adobe De Capistrano Restaurant
31891 Camino Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 493-1163
eladobedecapistrano.com
The former jail and courtroom turned restaurant with a 200 year old history is one of the most haunted locations in Orange County according to locals. One of the most famous ghosts that still haunts the restaurant is of the headless monk that walks around the restaurant carrying an axe. Such an execution never took place at this location, leaving many wondering who and why he is carrying such a weapon. Other visitors to the restaurant have noted that a spirit of a White Lady of Rios Street peers through the windows.