Same Artist Who Created ‘Meet Kikito’ Unveils New Art Installation At Border Wall

TECATE, MX — The same artist that quickly went viral over a massive art installation at the U.S-Mexico border unveiled his latest work today.
French artist JR made a statement over the immigration debate with his billboard sized art installation of a young boy peeking through the U.S.-Mexico border. The immense image of Kikito, a one-year-old boy from the city of Tecate looking playfully over the border wall sparked nationwide attention as the controversial decision from the Trump administration to end DACA was announced.
One month later, JR unveiled his latest work, “Giant Picnic” also located at the border in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.
According to Jr’s website, the latest art installation is described as, “people eating the same food, sharing the same water, enjoying the same music (half of the band on each side) around the eye of a dreamer… we forget the wall for a minute.”
It is not known how long “Giant Picnic” will be on display.