Lakers, Kings To Donate Proceeds From Vegas Game To Victims Of Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Lakers along with the Sacramento Kings will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the mass shooting that took place on October 1.

All of the money raised from Sunday’s game will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation with help from the T-Mobile Arena, AEG, Lakers, and Kings.

“The Lakers have played preseason games in Las Vegas for almost three decades. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this evil and senseless crime,” said Lakers governor and controlling owner Jeanie Buss. “While no one can erase the horrific actions of last Sunday, we are committed to doing everything we can to help the people of Las Vegas who were affected by this tragedy.”

“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”