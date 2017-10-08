LA Rams Pay Tribute To Vegas Victims

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — Once the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Sunday at the Coliseum the focus was on the field.

Before the game however the Rams took time to pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a moment of silence.

“I think it’s great,” said Rams fan Tina Hernandez.

“I thought about all the victims and it was great to see everybody have a little moment to think about them,” said Rams fan Leica Van Valkenburg.

“I liked when they came out and saluted everybody and recognized Las Vegas,” said Rams fan Ronald Draper.

Those who lived through the massacre appreciated the gesture.

“It means a lot to the whole community and everyone,” said Las Vegas Metro PD Officer Daryl Keithley.

Three members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department were the Rams’ guests Sunday.

“Kind of lets us escape what we’ve been doing for the last week,” said Las Vegas Metro PD Detective Rick Tennant.

At the Rams game it was just another fun fall Sunday.

Last Sunday was anything but that.

“At first it was a little overwhelming because of the amount of deceased and injured,” said Tennant.

They wore a pin with a black slash in honor of Charlston Hatfield — one of their officers who was at the concert with his wife.

“It’s dangerous enough, our job, but unfortunately he lost his life enjoying himself on his time off,” said Michael Richards, LV Metro PD.

It’s been one week. Seven long days.

Will the city ever recover?

“Oh absolutely,” said Tennant. “We have to go on. We have to keep fighting.”