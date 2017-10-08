Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles County.
The incident unfolded at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Harding Avenue in San Fernando.
It was there that authorities say detectives responded to assist police in an investigation into the shooting.
The man, described as a suspect, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.