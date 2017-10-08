Emotional Vigil Held For Vegas Massacre Victim Called ‘Life Of The Party’

PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — An emotional vigil was held Sunday for a woman killed a week ago during the massacre in Las Vegas.

Friends and family called Nicol Kimura the “life of the party.”

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz spoke to the 38-year-old Placentia woman’s father and friends.

Friends shared stories about the woman they said was known for being able to “light up a room” with her smile and personality.

She had been to the Route 91 Harvest Festival three times previously. She loved country music and getting together with friends to attend shows and concerts.

In fact, some of the friends at the vigil Sunday were with her at the concert last Sunday as well.

Nicol’s father told Cruz that he found some small comfort in knowing his daughter did not die alone. Her best friend was holding her hand as she passed

“I find comfort in knowing she was doing what she loved with the people she loved,” said friend Tracy Gyurina. “She wasn’t alone.”

Nicol’s dad is having his own struggle with the loss of his child.

“The quiet time is the worst time,” said Haven Kimura, “It’s the worst. And I have to think about it. And this is the first time I’ve seen her pictures. And I broke down.”

Nihol was single and had no children.

Her friends are raising money for her through a GoFundMe campaign. Click here for more information.