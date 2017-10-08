Dove Says Image ‘Missed The Mark In Thoughtfully Representing Women Of Color’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beauty giant Dove has issued a public apology over an advertisement that was posted this week on Facebook.
The image in question reportedly shows a woman of color removing her shirt to reveal a white woman.
On Twitter, Dove said:
“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”
On Facebook, Dove said:
“Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused. The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future.”
The advertisement was met with severe backlash on social media with some saying, ” … did this even look right to y’all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this [expletive] right here? How?”
Another Twitter user said, “I’m never buying Dove again. Y’all think my brown skin symbolizes dirt.”