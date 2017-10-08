Calif. Democrat Feinstein Hints At Senate Re-Election Run

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democrat Dianne Feinstein is giving her strongest hints so far that she’s going to seek a fifth full Senate term in 2018.

She tells “Meet the Press” that “I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for.”

Feinstein is age 84 — and is the oldest current senator.

She’s been publicly noncommittal about a 2018 run, and when she was asked in a recent television interview whether she was “up for another six years,” she replied:
“Well, we will see, won’t we.”

But Feinstein is telling NBC that she’s “in a position where I can be effective, and hopefully that means something to California.”

Feinstein, who had a pacemaker implanted in January, joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

