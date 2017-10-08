Best Fall Outdoor Concerts In Los Angeles

(Credit: Southern Reel)

With warm sunshine beating down and a unique crisp quality to the air, fall is the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor concert. As the sun sets and the stars come out, bundle up and explore Los Angeles’ best outdoor music venues. From big-name acts at historic amphitheaters to cultural performances next to the ocean, these are the best outdoor concerts for those in L.A. this fall.

Coldplay (Oct. 6)

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 577-3100

www.rosebowlstadium.com

Whether it’s being used for college football tournaments or world tours from some of rock and rolls biggest acts, the Rose Bowl Stadium is an iconic venue that embodies everything the L.A. music scene is. This month, check out Coldplay as the British band returns with a third date of their A Head Full of Dreams tour (following the two shows they played at the Rose Bowl in 2016 as part of the same tour). The band, who will be performing with Tove Lo and Alina Baraz, is known for hits like “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks” and “The Scientist.”

Bang on a Can All-Stars (Oct. 14)

John Anson Ford Amphitheatre

2580 Cahuenga Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 461-3673

www.fordtheatres.org

Cozy into the 1,200-seat amphitheater in the Cahuenga Pass for an evening that celebrates Band on a Can. Launched 30 years ago by Michael Gordon, David Lang and Julia Wolfe in an effort to enhance innovative music and offer adventurous programs and education for musicians, the trio returns with “Road Trip,” a composition they wrote to encourage free expression and hope. The concert will be performed by a chamber music super group from New York—including cellist Ashley Bathgate, guitarist Mark Stewart and pianist Vicky Chow. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Ford Theatre Foundation.

Off the 405 x Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA (Oct. 14)

J. Paul Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu

A component of The Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, which is celebrating Latin American art all over Southern California, this special Off the 405 event is a unique way to take part. Before the concert, visit Krysten Cunningham’s art installation on the central garden’s sloping lawns then enjoy the sounds of Peruvian Maria Chavez’s abstract turntable performance. The main act, Helado Negro, is an electronic music project that includes bilingual lyrics, making it the perfect addition to the initiative. The rhythms and melodies are enhanced by loops, and make the perfect soundtrack for an innovative evening outdoors at The Getty.

An Evening With: Allison Krauss and David Gray (Oct. 17)

Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(844) 524-7335

www.lagreektheatre.com

A month into this co-headlining tour, which is taking two multi-platinum selling artists on a whirlwind trip around the country, Allison Krauss and David Gray will take the stage at the Greek, offering up some enchanting music for a mid-week fall evening. Krauss has been classified as everything from country to pop to folk, with a memorable repertoire and the most Grammy wins of any female artist. David Gray has been performing for more than two decades, and the energy he puts into his live shows is the perfect complement to Krauss.

Poi on the Pier: Kapa Haka from Across the Pacific (Oct. 22)

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-8901

www.santamonicapier.org

While the Twilight Concert Series brings massive crowds to the Santa Monica Pier throughout the summertime, the music isn’t ending just being fall has arrived. Stop by for a different kind of concert—one that focuses on some traditional song and dance from New Zealand. Kapa haka, a style of dancing in a line, is a type of Māori performing art that will be showcased at the event alongside the singing of traditional songs. In addition to the musical components, the event will include a storytelling aspect that makes it one of the most unique concerts you’ll attend this fall.

“El Automóvil Gris” Featuring a Live Score by Troker (Oct. 24)

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-4500

www.skirball.org

Another unique concert that combines various types of media is taking place at Skirball Cultural Center this fall. The center will present a Mexican silent film called “El Automóvil Gris” from 1919, accompanied by a special performance by Troker, a unique six-piece band from Jalisco, Mexico. The band will create a live score for the event—one that includes a blend of jazz, progressive rock, funk and even traditional mariachi. Enjoy many different styles of music as you watch one of the most famous silent films.

Zac Brown Band (Oct. 28-29)

Hollywood Bowl

2301 North Highland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Country music fans will be excited about the Zac Brown Band’s return to the Hollywood Bowl. The inventive band performs a mix of their own hits, instrumental jam sessions and cover songs from a variety of different music genres. Their energy is infectious as they play songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Whatever It Is” and “Knee Deep” as well as their latest single “My Old Man.” The band has previously played at the famous Los Angeles venue, but this jaunt comes as part of the Welcome Home 2017 Tour.

Morrissey and Billy Idol (Nov. 10-11)

Hollywood Bowl

2301 North Highland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Two huge names will also be coming to the iconic Hollywood Bowl this fall—Morrissey and Billy Idol. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood Bowl is one of the best places to see an outdoor show in Los Angeles during any time of the year but especially during a cool fall night. Known for his work with indie rock band The Smiths in the 1980s, Morrissey now performs solo. He will be joined by Billy Idol, an English singer that is best known for songs like “Dancing with Myself” and “Rebel Yell.”

Kim Richmond and Kimberly Ford “Herbie Hancock/Joni Mitchell Project” (Nov. 24)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6000

www.lacma.org

During the final Jazz at LACMA performance of the year, saxophonist Kim Richmond will perform with his septet. The group will also be joined by vocalist Kimberly Ford to create some of the finest jazz music you’ll hear all fall. In addition to songs from Richmond’s latest record, titled “Inner Spirit,” the group will perform songs to honor special artists: Herbie Hancock and Joni Mitchell. The free performance will take place in the open-air BP Grand Entrance at the museum, making it the perfect spot to mingle and listen to music after the sun sets.

