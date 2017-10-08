Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 9

(Credit: Festival Ballet Theatre)
This week brings a flurry of fun events that are perfect for fall. Start out with a special fundraiser, a fall-themed cooking class or a coffin escape that is unlike anything you’ve encountered before. Then, later in the week, create your own book or catch a local band’s album release show. Then, over the weekend, it’s time for a ping pong tournament and a beloved “Alice in Wonderland” ballet.

Monday, October 9
angelitos card week south coast plaza Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: South Coast Plaza)


Angelitos Card Week
South Coast Plaza
3333 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 426-5638
www.theatricum.com

Angelitos Card Week, which ends Tuesday, is a great way to give back to the local community while also getting something for yourself. Purchase a card from Angelitos de Oro for $60—the proceeds of which will go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County—and get discounts on a variety of South Coast Plaza stores and restaurants including Coach, lululemon and AnQi.

Tuesday, August 10
Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: Whole Foods)


Fall & Winter Harvest Cooking Class
Whole Foods
3301 East Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92823
(714) 528-7400
www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Learn how seasonal produce can be a pivotal part of autumn meals in the store’s Whole Kitchen. Chef Jen will take guests through the recipes for Moroccan spiced roasted cauliflower, spiraled butternut squash noodles, roasted beets and shaved fennel salad, and smoky roasted carrots. Each of the recipes are healthy and vegan, perfect for a dinner party.

Wednesday, August 11
shutterstock 554702932 Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(credit: Sementer/shutterstock)


Deadringers Coffin Escape Races
The Escape Bus
31706 South Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 357-2871
www.theescapebus.com

While there are plenty of spooky haunts and mazes to complete this Halloween season, The Escape Bus’ Deadringers is unlike any other event around. Compete against your friends in one-on-one races; you’ll each take your place inside one of the company’s spacious, custom-built coffins and work through identical puzzles to see who can escape the fastest.

Thursday, August 12
storymakery storymakery Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: Storymakery)


Craft Your Own Storybook
Storymakery
825 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 431-5061
www.theatricum.com

Families looking for a creative activity this week should check out Storymakery at the Irvine Spectrum. The studio offers kid-friendly technology that allows children as young as three to use their imagination to develop characters and unique storylines. These picture books help with writing and cognitive skills, but they also make a fun souvenir to take home and read at bedtime.

Friday, August 13
filmspeed lorylaine espinoza Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: Lorylaine Espinoza)


Filmspeed’s Album Release Show
Tiki Bar
1700 Placentia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 270-6262
www.filmspeedband.com

Local band Filmspeed returns to an Orange County stage this Friday night to celebrate the release of their new album “Hexadecimal.” Expect the three-piece band to play their latest single “I Feel Alright” as well as other jams from their latest album as well as their 2014 LP. Each person who buys a ticket will also receive a copy of the new album.

Saturday, August 14
ping pong tournament pacific city Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: Pacific City)


Ping Pong Tournament
Pacific City
21010 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 930-2345
www.pacificcity.com

Now in its second year, this oceanfront ping pong tournament is the perfect way to spend a Saturday. Compete against other ping pong pros for a chance to win a professional Cornilleau ping pong table or gift cards for Pacific City shops, or simply watch the athletes showcase their skills. There will also be photo opportunities, celebrity challenges, tips from the pros and live music.

Sunday, August 15
alice in wonderland festival ballet theatre Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County October 9

(Credit: Festival Ballet Theatre)


“Alice in Wonderland”
Irvine Barclay Theatre
4242 Campus Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 854-4646
www.thebarclay.org

The famed Festival Ballet Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland” this weekend, with the final show on Sunday at 2 p.m. Full of the adventure and curiosity that the Lewis Carroll novel is known for, the ballet’s performances will include its own company’s dancers as well as youth from across Orange County. Enjoy the show’s vivid sets, vibrant costumes and endless fun.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She blogs at Pure Wander and freelances for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.

