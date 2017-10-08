Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 9

(Credit: Jamie Pham)

There’s so much to go out and enjoy this week in Los Angeles. It all starts with grabbing a meal or drink for a good cause, and is followed by two very different opportunities to enjoy a unique operatic performance, and two chances to get into the Halloween season with the return of Boo at the Zoo and an outdoor screening of “Friday the 13th.” The weekend is all about being outside and enjoying some adult beverages, with an annual champagne-fueled polo match and Hollywood bar crawl.

(Credit: Graham Reynolds, Tenor Paul Sanchez, and ensemble)

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

See “Pancho Villa from a Safe Distance”

Theatre at the Ace Hotel

929 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-3233

skirball.org

The life and legacy of the legendary bandit/hero of the Mexican Revolution, Pancho Villa, is explored in this first-time collaboration between the Skirball and Los Angeles Performance Practice. The experimental opera is part of the 5th annual LAX Festival and Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, and examines what Pancho Villa means to Mexican and American culture, based off facts from his biography and the mythology surrounding him. Through acclaimed musicians and impressive stage production, Villa’s impact on the culture and politics of West Texas and the American Southwest will be told in both English and Spanish.

Monday, October 9, 2017

Eat Out for a Good Cause with LA Loves Puerto Rico

Various Locations

www.lalovespr.com

Hundreds of chefs and mixologists are coming together to do their part in helping relief funds for storm-ravaged Puerto Rico. Thousands of special dishes and drinks are being served up through October 14, with 100% of the proceeds going to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, providing aid and support to those affected by the hurricane. Treat yourself to a meal out at one of 75+ restaurants and bars participating, and enjoy an island-inspired food or drink item that helps your fellow American.

(Credit: Jill Steinberg )

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

See “The Hubble Cantata”

Ford Theatres

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East

Hollywood, CA 90068

(323) 461-3673

www.fordtheatres.org

Science, live performance, and technology collide in a one-of-a-kind West Coast premiere tonight. Members of the LA Opera Orchestra and Chorus, along with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, come together with the narration of New York Times best-selling and eminent astrophysicist Dr. Mario Livio for a piece that expands the boundaries of art and science. The story unfolds of the scientist’s search for his wife in the stars, using stunning images from the Hubble Space Telescope, and a virtual reality film that immerses the audience into the voyage.

(Credit: Jamie Pham)

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Visit Boo At The L.A. Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4770

www.lazoo.org

Boo at the L.A. Zoo is back with a month full of wild activities for zoo goers of all ages. A new “Nocturnal Adventure” maze will have guests trying to avoid dead ends while learning about the resident nocturnal creatures, while up close and personal encounters with some of the zoo’s tarantulas, scorpions, snakes, and other creepy crawlers will take place at “Animals and Boo.” Weekends include additional activities like a monster puppet show, pumpkin carving demonstrations, special animal feedings, and more.

(Credit: Westbound )

Friday, October 13, 2017

Spend Friday the 13th at “Ghostbound”

Westbound

300 S Santa Fe Ave. N

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 262-9291

westbounddtla.com

There’s no better way to spend Friday the 13th than by watching “Friday the 13th” outside and drinking frighteningly good, themed cocktails. DTLA’s speakeasy cocktail bar, Westbound, is getting decked out for the holiday, and offering spirited spirits during their “Witching Hour,” like the Double Bubble Boilermaker Trouble and Ichabod Plane. The drinks will be available throughout the month, and every Sunday night the bar will screen double-features on the back patio ranging from cult classics to Halloween must-sees.

(Credit: Delfina Blaquier )

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Attend the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Will Rogers State Historic Park

1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd.

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

www.vcpoloclassic.com

Another star-studded year is expected at the 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Rub shoulders with the likes of January Jones, Rosario Dawson, James Marsden, and more as you watch renowned Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras lead his team to victory. Sit back, relax, and sip the afternoon away with a variety of Veuve Clicquot Champagnes in the beautiful Pacific Palisades. Some of the city’s most popular food trucks will be on hand for eats, and lawn games will be available for those who really get into the competitive spirit.

(Credit: MiniBar )

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Join the Hollywood Crawl of Fame

Varies by Crawl

www.minibarhollywood.come

Some of Hollywood’s top bars are teaming up to host a two-legged, nine-bar crawl today. Both led by bartender tag teams, a Northside Crawl starts at MiniBar Hollywood (6141 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068), and travels to Ever Bar, Lost Property, and Black Rabbit Rose, while a Southside Crawl begins at The Three Clubs (1123 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038), and journeys along to Sassafras, The Hungry Cat, and Mama Shelter. Both will end at Lono for a big finale party. Price of admission covers one signature drink at each bar per person.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell



