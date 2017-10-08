Best 2017 Fall Beer Events In Los Angeles

Best Fall Beer Events in Los Angeles

David Klein

image: ERB Oktoberfest

(credit: Eagle Rock Brewery)

It’s time to break out your lederhosen and giant novelty beer steins because fall is finally here. While Oktoberfest dominates the fall beer schedule there are plenty of other great events over the next few months that are bound to quench the thirst of any brew lover.

image: Beer Belly: Long Beach

(credit: Beer Belly: Long Beach)

Barrel-Aged Beer Day

Beer Belly: Long Beach

255 Long Beach Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 436-2337

beerbellyla.com

Date: October 6, 2017

There’s no better place to celebrate October’s best unofficial non-costumed holiday than at this Long Beach newcomer. Beer Belly will be pulling out all stops for Barrel-Aged Beer Day with an impressive high-ABV draft and bottle lineup. Arrive early to ensure a pour of the coveted and oh-so-tasty vanilla bourbon bomb that is Bottle Logic’s Fundamental Observation along with its even rarer chocolate counterpart Number Crunch.

image: ERB Oktoberfest

(credit: Eagle Rock Brewery)

ERB Okotberfest

Eagle Rock Brewery

3056 Roswell St.

Los Angeles, CA 90065

(323) 257-7866

http://www.eaglerockbrewery.com

Date: October 8, 2017

There are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations around Los Angeles to choose from, but Eagle Rock Brewery’s annual German-themed party is among the best. This fun-filled event held in the beer garden will feature stein-holding and sauerkraut eating competitions plus a weiner waddle, so start practicing now. Of course, there will be plenty of ERB brews on tap including their Munich-style dunkle Nandobrau Dark which will make its debut at the fest.

image: 38 Degrees

(credit: TBA)

HOPtoberfest

38 Degrees Ale House & Grill

100 W. Main St.

Alhambra, CA 91801

(626) 282-2038

http://www.38degreesalehouse.com

Date: October 21, 2017

If you’re looking to add a little hops to your Oktoberfest celebration this is the event for you.

The best craft beer bar in the San Gabriel Valley will be loading up their taps with plenty of pale ales and IPAs (of the single, double, triple and hazy varieties), not to mention a selection of festbeirs. A special German-inspired menu courtesy of chef James Boyle will be available for the perfect beer and food pairing.

image: Burbank Beer Festival

(credit: TBA)

Burbank Beer Festival

Downtown Burbank

(805) 628-9588

http://www.burbankbeerfestival.com

Date: October 21, 2017

This popular valley beer fest and street fair is back for round three. Enjoy samples of over 85 brews from the likes of breweries such as Firestone, Figueroa Mountain and Karl Strauss. Don’t miss trying out offerings from Verdugo West and Lincoln Beer Company, two breweries at the forefront of the emerging Burbank craft beer scene. While the street is free to the public, a ticket is required for the beer fest which also includes live music and entertainment. Note that the fest is split up into separate afternoon and evening sessions.

image: Lagunitas Beer Circus

(credit: Lagunitas)

Lagunitas Beer Circus

Fairplex Exposition Complex

1908 N. White St.

Pomona, CA 91768

Lagunitas.com/beercircus

Date: November 4, 2017

The circus is back in town! After making its Los Angeles debut in Lagunitas’ new home in Azusa, the brewery’s famed fall fest is moving to a larger location at the Pomona Fairplex. While there will be plenty of offerings from Lagunitas and other local breweries, the Beer Circus is more than just a beer fest. Two stages of entertainment will feature over 100 performers, not to mention burlesque, side show acts, and other freaky sights.

image: Extreme Beer Fest

(credit: Beer Advocate)

Extreme Beer Fest

California Market Center

110 E. 9th St. #A727

Los Angeles, CA 90079

www.beeradvocate.com/extreme/los-angeles

Date: December 9, 2017

One of the country’s best beer festivals is finally heading to Los Angeles. Hosted by Beer Advocate, the oh so popular website and magazine, Extreme Beer Fest will bring together over 60 top breweries from around the world including Miami’s Berliner and stout specialist J. Wakefield, Stockholm’s adjunct-obsessed Omnipollo not to mention local favorites like Phantom Carriage and Highland Park Brewery. Attendees will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sample over 200 innovative brews that will certainly live up to the fest’s name. This is a beer event that is not to be missed.

