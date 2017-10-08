1 Dead After Car Plows Into Crowd Following Bar Fight In Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has died after a car mowed down a group of people outside of a bar in Paramount.
The incident unfolded overnight Sunday in the 16600 block of Paramount Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
It was there that deputies say a group of men had gotten into an altercation inside a bar that spilled out onto the street.
During the fight, detectives say a suspect retrieved his vehicle, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard and plowed into a crowd.
One man, who was struck, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two others were also taken to the hospital. Their current conditions were unknown.
The vehicle, according to police, was last seen traveling northbound on Paramount Boulevard. It was described as a dark sedan with two Latino men in their 20s.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.