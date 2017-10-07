3-Alarm Warehouse Fire Lights Up San Bernardino Night Sky

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – It took firefighters several hours overnight Friday to knock down a 3-alarm fire that caused significant damage to a San Bernardino commercial building containing mattresses.
The fire was reported sometime before 10:30 p.m. Friday near West Mill Street and South Arrowhead Avenue, a few blocks from the 210 Freeway.
According to a spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the blaze began in some vegetation, jumped the wash and spread to a row of mattresses outside the warehouse. The fire then moved into single-story building itself.
Approximately 50 percent of the building was destroyed before crews were able to knock down the fire at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
There were no injuries, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.