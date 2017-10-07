Walls Closing In On Embattled Film Mogul Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The walls seem to be closing in on embattled Hollywood film executive Harvey Weinstein.

The media and film mogul of the powerful The Weinstein Company is facing sexual harassment allegations from a variety of women — from assistants to major film stars,

One day after saying she was standing by him, high-powered and feminist attorney — known for representing the alleged victims in such cases — tweeted saying she was resigning as his adviser and legal counsel.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

Even President Trump weighed in.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve known Harvey a long time,” Trump said.

The president, of course, raised eyebrows that he would weigh in on such a topic after being heard on the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where he brags about grabging women by the genitals.

“That’s locker room,” he said.

I have a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, through Hachette. I can’t go forward with those books unless Harvey resigns. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 7, 2017

Earlier this week, the New York Times printed a bombshell report that detailed three decades of sexual harassment reportedly committed by Weinstein.

The report said he made financial payouts to at least eight women — including actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan — for inappropriate behavior.

A reporter at Fox, Lauren Sivan, said a decade ago while working in New York for another company, Weinstein cornered her in a restaurant kitchen, cleared the staff out of the room, and began to expose and touch himself.

To those who wanted to know why she waited a decade to tell her story, she wrote on Twitter.

For those asking why I waited?

YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Weinstein has denied some of the allegations but has admitted to some wrongdoing. He said he was going to sue the New York Times for not giving him enough time to answer their report. The paper says they gave him two days to respond.

Weinstein is now on indefinite leave from The Weinstein Company and his future there is uncertain.