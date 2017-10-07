Vigil Held For 21-Year-Old Killed In Vegas Shooting

LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people showed up Saturday night at Las Flores Park in La Verne for a candlelight vigil in honor of Jordyn Rivera.

The 21-year-old Cal State San Bernardino student was shot and killed during the Las Vegas massacre.

The parents of Rivera had not planned to speak at her vigil, but then they had a change of heart after they got to see how many lives their daughter had touched.

“My wife and I won’t see grandchildren from Jordyn,” said father Albert Rivera. “We won’t see her be married.”

Rivera was active in her church.

The crowd at the vigil included people from different backgrounds coming together to honor a life taken too soon.

“Look at what Jordyn has done. The love and smile of one little girl. In today’s world when there is so much strife and division. Look what one little girl has done,” said family friend Dave Martinez.

There were many stories about her selflessness – for which friends credited her mom Mary and father Albert.

Jordyn was also tight with her brother Vincent – who has suffered immeasurable loss.

She had gone to the music festival with her mother when she was killed.

Saturday night – her father told friends — family is turning to their faith to help them through their sorrow.

“When my daughter got shot just to let you guys know – she didn’t suffer,” said Albert Rivera. “She basically went to sleep. My wife was with her.”

Rivera will be laid to rest on Oct. 19. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel in Chino. Her family said that everyone is welcomed to attend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist in making burial arrangements and other needs that may arise.