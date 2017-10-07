Redlands Woman At Center Of Fatal Love Triangle Found Guilty On 3 Counts

BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) — Three years after her husband was found shot to death, a Redlands woman was convicted of murder after prosecutors said she conspired with her lover to kill him.

A Kern County jury has found Sabrina Limon, 37, guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to murder.

Robert Limon, a railroad worker, was found fatally shot near Bakersfield in 2014.

Prosecutors said Sabrina Limon conspired with former firefighter Jonathan Hearn in the killing so they could be together.

Limon testified that her relationship with her husband changed for the worse once the couple became swingers. She reportedly met Hearn in 2012 and says they began an affair. He was 22 at the time and she was 32.

Hearn admitted shooting Robert, but in a plea deal he testified against Limon saying she is equally guilty.

On the stand he said, “It was inevitable that Rob needed to die for Sabrina and I to move forward with our relationship.”

In January, Hearn, 27, agreed to plead no contest to counts including voluntary manslaughter in exchange for helping the prosecution of his former lover.

“Hearn saved his own butt,” Limon’s attorney, Richard Terry, said after the verdict was read.

Terry argued throughout the trial that Hearn’s testimony – the only direct evidence against his client – could not be trusted.

During three days of testimony, Sabrina Limon acknowledged the affair but said she knew nothing of Hearn’s plan to kill her husband. She said he was controlling and manipulative.

She also explained her failure to tell investigators about Hearn – even after they repeatedly asked if she or her husband had lovers – as an effort to preserve their reputations.

Prosecutor Eric Smith said the jury returned “a just result” and said he believed the evidence supported its findings.

She fces 25 years to life in prison at her Nov. 3 sentencing.

Outside the courthouse, Robert Limon’s sister, Chris Wilson, said she was relieved the trial is over.

“It’ll never bring my brother back, but it will bring justice, and that’s what we’ve been looking for,” she said.

