Possum Prompts Bomb Squad Callout To LA Zoo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possum in a box temporarily shut down the Los Angeles Zoo Saturday morning and prompted a bomb squad callout.
At around 9:30 a.m., zoo security noticed a suspicious 18-inch by 12-inch box with duct tape and air holes at the front entrance, according to a news release.
Staff cleared the immediate area and called Los Angeles police, who brought out a bomb squad. After examining the package, they determined that it contained a live, adult possum.
The healthy possum was taken to the zoo’s health center and will later be released back into the wild, officials said.
The zoo, which normally opens its doors at 10 a.m., was forced to open late, at 11:30 a.m.
Because of the delay, it offered free admission and free parking for the rest of the day.
One Comment