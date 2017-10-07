Loved Ones Mourn 4 Killed In Fiery Northridge Crash As Police Investigate Street Racing Link

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Street racing might be to blame for a deadly crash that killed four people in Northridge Friday night and loved ones gathered over the weekend to mourn their loss.

Saturday, hundreds gathered in memory of 20-year-old Martin Gomez of Granada Hills, 20-year-old Denney Lomeli of North Hills, 21-year-old Leena Ammari of Reseda and 22-year-old Amanda Alfar of Panorama City.

According to police, the crash victims were traveling in a BMW at speeds over 100 miles per hour when the driver lost control and crashed on Lassen St. at Balboa Blvd. The impact was so strong the vehicle was smashed into several pieces and erupted into flames.

Hundreds gathered at the scene throughout the day and night Saturday to pay their respects.

“This is where we lost them,” Lomeli’s cousin, Jacky Vasquez, said.

“They were always bold, joking, always happy, they were never in a bad mood,” friend Ashley Ruiz said.

As much as those who loved the victims don’t want to believe this happened, neighbors say they can’t believe it hasn’t happened sooner.

“There’s always cars racing off the line right here,” Justin Anderson said. “Even as we’re standing here with hundreds of people in front of us there [have] been cars just blasting by us.”

Neighbors say the problem is a straight-away about a mile-and-a-half long with no stop signs or lights.

Police are searching for a second vehicle that was speeding in the same direction at the time as the crash as detectives try to determine whether the two vehicles may have been street racing.

Anyone with information on the case should call 818-644-8000.