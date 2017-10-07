Search Continues For Swimmer Missing Off Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The search for a missing swimmer off the coast of Huntington Beach continued Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old San Francisco man was visiting friends who live in Huntington Beach when he decided to test the large surf around 4 p.m. Friday, officials said.

The man drowned near Tower 18. He reportedly was hit by a 5-foot wave and then riptides dragged him under.

“We have a heatwave going right now,” Huntington Beach Lifeguard Claude Panis said. “People are going to be automatically drawn to come out to the beach but we also have very large surf. It’s very dangerous out there.”

His friends screamed for help. However, in autumn, not all the lifeguard towers are manned.

“The conditions for us all day have been challenging,” Panis says, “because we’ve had large rip currents and minimal staffing. All we could get together today was two towers. And on a day like this, you really want all the towers open.”

Lifeguards in boats and personal watercraft searched for the missing swimmer for three hours. There was no trace of the man.

“Yesterday compared to today, today is infinitely more hazardous and people need to be aware of that and think of that before they go into the water,” Panis said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with several other agencies, including Huntington Beach lifeguards, resumed the search Saturday morning.

“If you’re not an expert swimmer this weekend, you shouldn’t go in the water,” Panis added.