Hurricane Nate Likely To Make Landfall As Category 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Strengthening Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 hurricane at landfall on the central Gulf Coast in the coming hours.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate’s top sustained winds have recently risen to 90 mph and the core is now about 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

As of 8 a.m. Pacific time Saturday, Nate — which has already killed at least 21 people in Central America — was accelerating to 26 mph and headed north-northwest on a course expected to take it onto the central Gulf Coast on Saturday night. Forecasters say the hurricane-force winds extend out up to 35 miles, mainly to the east of the eye.

In addition to hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings already in place along a wide stretch of Gulf Coast, a new tropical storm warning has been issued in the Florida Panhandle from east of the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Indian Pass, Florida.

#Nate strengthening & expected to be a category 2 #hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/VGUKZRxVjg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says President Donald Trump has approved a pre-disaster emergency declaration for 17 parishes.

Louisana’s Lafourche Parish is the latest to order a mandatory evacuation. Officials there ordered a mandatory evacuation of part of the town of Golden Meadow Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced the opening of shelters on the coast Saturday. Alabama also was opening shelters for coastal residents.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)