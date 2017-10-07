Friends Run 5K To Honor Mom Killed In Las Vegas Massacre

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – People in one Palmdale community are leaning on each other and trying to cope with a devastating loss.

Jenny Parks, a wife, mother and athlete, was murdered Sunday evening in Las Vegas during the massacre that killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds of others.

“I’ts amazing to see our community come together and become whole,” said one speaker.

For this Palmdale community, there will always be someone missing — Jenny Parks.

Today, her friends decided to have a 5K run to honor her.

“We’re out here to honor and remember the life of Jenny Parks, said co-worker Shannon Rossall.

Parks was one of 57 murder victims. Scores more in critical condition. On Saturday, all the focus in this gathering was on the friend and colleague and neighbor they lost — a teacher, wife, mom. A lover of fitness.

“We’re calling it Jenny’s run because Jenny would wake up every morning and run a 5K every single morning.” said Chris Hodges of Go Tribe Personal Training.

Her gym was behind the idea of today’s 5K run.

“She was an amazing, sweet person,” Hodges said, “and we are sad to see her go.”

Organizers expected a couple dozen people to show up. But instead a couple hundred showed up.

“It speaks to her character and it speaks to who she is. It’s very impressive.” Hodges said.

The popular teacher leaves behind two children, so donations were also collected for them.

“To help raise money for Leah and Brice to go to college,” said Rossall.

A touching gesture from the community — for a family that is dealing with the unimaginable.

Friends and co-workers alike vowed to keep supporting Jenny’s dreams and those left behind for years to come.

“Her smile lit up a room and her positive spirit will be something that will live in our hearts forever,” Rossall said.