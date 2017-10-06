High School Apologizes For ‘Shooting At Trump’ Test Answer

JACKSON, Wyo. (CBSLA/AP) — Some parents of students at a Wyoming high school are upset that “shooting at (President Donald) Trump” was offered as a possible answer on a multiple-choice, online English test.
The Jackson Hole High School quiz has since been taken down, according to The Jackson Hole News & Guide.
The quiz involved George Orwell’s 1945 novel “Animal Farm” and asked why a character in the book orders that a gun be fired.
Following the question, “Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?”, the first multiple choice answer offered is, “He was shooting at Trump”.
Teton County School District officials apologized and say they take threats of any kind seriously.
Parent Jim McCollum says he was surprised when his son, a junior, came home and showed him a screenshot of the quiz.
McCollum says the potential answer on Trump was completely out of line.
