Search Called Off For Swimmer Missing Off Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The search for a missing swimmer off the coast of Huntington Beach has been called off.

The 53-year-old man was visiting from San Francisco.

Officials said the man was with friends who live in Huntington Beach when he decided to test the large surf around 4 p.m. Friday.

“We have a heatwave going right now. People are going to be automatically drawn to come out to the beach but we also have very large surf. It’s very dangerous out there,” said Huntington Beach Lifeguard Claude Panis.

“If you’re not an expert swimmer this weekend, you shouldn’t go in the water,” Panis says.

The man drowned near Tower 18. He reportedly was hit by a 5-foot wave and then riptides dragged him under.

His friends screamed for help.

But in autumn, KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reports, not all the lifeguard towers are manned.

“The conditions for us all day have been challenging,” Panis says, “because we’ve had large rip currents and minimal staffing. All we could get together today was two towers. And on a day like this, you really want all the towers open.”

Lifeguards in boats and personal watercraft searched for the missing swimmer for three hours. There was no trace of the man.

“Yesterday compared to today. Today is infinitely more hazardous and people need to be aware of that and think of that before they go into the water,” said Panis.

Lifeguards said they would resume the search for the swimmer Saturday morning but at that point it would be a recovery mission.