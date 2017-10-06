Celebs Mourn Death Of Comedian Ralphie May

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 14: Comedian Ralphie May performs during, Bud Light Presents Wild West Comedy Festival - "Friends Of Tim" a benifet for Comedian Tim Wilson who passed away eariler this year benifit held at TPAC Jackson Hall on May 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Bud Light)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian Ralphie May, whose rose to fame on TV’s “Last Comic Standing”, died Friday after a heart attack, according to reports. He was 45.

A statement provided to Variety by a spokesperson for May said the comic had battled pneumonia for the last few weeks. His body was found at his home in Las Vegas, according to the statement.

After finishing second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, May became a stand-up staple in venues across the U.S. and had recently performed in a series of shows at Harrah’s in Vegas.

May is survived by his wife Lahna and children April June May and August James May.

Several high-profile comics and other celebs mourned the loss of May on social media.

