Celebs Mourn Death Of Comedian Ralphie May

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian Ralphie May, whose rose to fame on TV’s “Last Comic Standing”, died Friday after a heart attack, according to reports. He was 45.

A statement provided to Variety by a spokesperson for May said the comic had battled pneumonia for the last few weeks. His body was found at his home in Las Vegas, according to the statement.

After finishing second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, May became a stand-up staple in venues across the U.S. and had recently performed in a series of shows at Harrah’s in Vegas.

May is survived by his wife Lahna and children April June May and August James May.

Several high-profile comics and other celebs mourned the loss of May on social media.

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017