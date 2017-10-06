LA Rams Week 5 Injury Report: Lamarcus Joyner Doubtful For Sunday’s Showdown vs. Seattle

By Cedric Williams

The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without starting free safety Lamarcus Joyner for the second straight game when the team takes the field Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Joyner was unable to practice at all this week and was listed as doubtful on the official injury report released by the club on Friday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told a group of media personnel on Friday that Joyner is “progressing really well” and the team is just being cautious with an injury that has bothered Joyner since LA’s Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers back on September 21.

“If he can go (on Sunday), great,” McVay said. “If not, then we anticipate him being ready to go next week.”

When on the field, Joyner rotates between the free safety and slot corner positions for the Rams. If he isn’t able to play Sunday, those duties will be shared by backup safety Cody Davis and backup corner Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Another key figure listed by the Rams on this week’s injury report is starting right guard Jamon Brown, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury. The Rams will probably wait right up until game time to decide whether or not Brown is able to play. If he isn’t, third-year man Andrew Donnal will start in his place.

For the Seahawks, defensive ends Cliff Avril (neck) and Quinton Jefferson (hand) are listed as out for Sunday, while linebacker Michael Wilhoite (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Another key player to watch will be left tackle Rees Odhiambo, who actually spent last Sunday night in the hospital with a chest injury following Seattle’s victory over Indianapolis. The official diagnosis was a bruised sternum, which caused Odhiambo difficulty breathing.

The second-year man from Boise State did return to practice on Wednesday, then sat out on Thursday before getting back out on practice the field again on Friday. According to media reports from the Seattle area, the Seahawks coaches were a bit surprised Odhiambo returned so quickly, but they are also excited about possibly having him available Sunday against the Rams.

“He had a good Wednesday and a good Friday,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said in published reports. “We gave him a break on Thursday just to make sure we didn’t overdo it. And he looks like he’s ready to go.”

Kickoff at the Coliseum for Sunday’s game is slated for 1:05 p.m.