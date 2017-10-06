Gutted, Graffiti-Covered Eagle Rock Home Going For Half A Million Bucks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Interested in a graffiti-covered 940-square-foot home with only a couple walls and is currently unlivable?
It’ll only cost you half a million dollars.
The Eagle Rock home – which is listed as being mere “blocks away” from upscale South Pasadena – is a three-bedroom, one-bath property currently on the market for nearly $525,000.
Built in 1923, the property has been “gutted down to the studs”, and sits on a spacious 6,000-square-foot lot on Lanark Street. It originally sold for $197,000 back in 2001.
A previous listing shows the property included what appears to be a large garden of fruits and vegetables, but it looks like the new owner will have to be content to start with a lot comprised mostly of dirt and concrete.