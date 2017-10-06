Costco To Begin 2-Day Delivery — With Exceptions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Costco says they are going to start offering two-day delivery, putting them in a position to compete with Walmart and Amazon.
There is some fine print, however. First, two-day delivery will only be available on some non-perishable items, and only for orders of $75 or more.
Some stores will offer a same-day delivery option, including fresh groceries and produce.
Costco is the third largest grocery retailer in the U.S. after Walmart and Kroger, which operates Kroger, Ralphs and Food4Less.
Amazon, now the owner of Whole Foods, is the fifth largest.