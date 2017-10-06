Police Unsure If Human Remains Found In Coachella Valley Those Of Missing LA Woman

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Police are trying to determine whether human remains found in the Coachella Valley belong to a 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who went missing in 2009.
Investigators into the woman’s death received clues over a period of several months that eventually led them to a property Thursday night in the Sky Valley community, located east of Palm Springs, where human remains were found, Los Angeles police reported Friday.
The remains are currently being excavated and will then be turned over to the L.A. County coroner’s office. Police believe it will take several weeks to identify them to due to their “extensive decomposition.”
Police have not named the missing woman, only to say she was from the Devonshire area of L.A., which includes Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Northridge, Porter Ranch, West Hills and Winnetka.
The nature of the clues that led investigators to the property were not disclosed. It’s also unclear who the property belongs to.
The investigation is being conducted by LAPD, the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.