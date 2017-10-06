Suspect Tries To Drag Girl Into Car At Santa Clarita Park

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Deputies are searching for a man who attempted to drag a 12-year-old girl into his car at a Santa Clarita park Wednesday night.
The incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. near Bridgeport Park, which is adjacent to Bridgeport Elementary School. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, the suspect grabbed the girl when she got separated from her soccer team during practice. She was able to escape, however, and ran back and informed her coach.
The suspect was described as between 40 and 50 years of age with brown hair, a black jacket and jeans. He may be driving a black colored Honda or Toyota vehicle. No surveillance photos were released.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department.