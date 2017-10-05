Vigils In L.A. County And Las Vegas Remember Victims

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — It was an emotional scene as a sea of people lit candles and paused to reflect. They came by the hundreds to say goodbye to fallen Las Vegas officer Charleston Hartfield. The officer was gunned down in the mass shooting. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Hartfield’s fellow officers gave him a hero’s sendoff and promised to protect his wife and kids.

In the crowd of perfect strangers. Michelle Guerra is a crisis counselor.

“I feel it’s important, for all of us to come together and be here today,” she said.

In the Inland Empire Chris Jaksha helped the children of his fiance Rocio Guillen, of Eastvale, light candles in her honor. He isn’t ready to speak about the woman he lost yet, but friends told us what kind of person she was.

“She was so awesome, so much joy, her laugh, she loved to be fun, have fun,” Jonathan Mulligan said.

Mulligan was at the concert with Rocia and Chris on Sunday, but they got separated when they started running out. It was only later he found out Rocia didn’t make it.

“I’m broken, really broken inside. There’s no words to say how I’m feeling.”

Hundreds of people also turned out to remember Austin Davis. Friends had trouble holding their emotions in check.

“Every single one of us has been touched in some way through this event,” pastor Dennis Morales said.

