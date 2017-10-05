Oxnard Woman Trapped, Critically Wounded By Drunken Teen Driver, CHP Says

VENTURA (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old boy who drove off the road and struck and critically wounded a 34-year-old woman in Ventura late Wednesday night has been arrested on drunken driving charges, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol reports a boy from the Ventura County community of Piru was driving his mother’s 2000 Honda Accord east on Telegraph Road, near Pistachio Avenue, at about 11:45 p.m. when he went onto the shoulder and collided into two parked cars.
One of two women who were standing near the cars was struck and left trapped underneath the suspect’s Honda, CHP said. First responders pulled the woman out and then rushed her to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries. She was in critical condition at last report.
The suspect, who was not named, was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. No names were released.