Monopoly Man Watches As Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO

Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith prepares to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Smith stepped down as CEO of Equifax last month after it was reported that hackers broke into the credit reporting agency and made off with the personal information of nearly 145 million Americans.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Equifax CEO passed Go, but did not go directly to jail after getting grilled on Capitol Hill. At least, not yet.

Richard Smith was grilled this week by House Republicans and Democrats, as the iconic Monopoly man twirled his white mustache from the audience.

The massive data hack compromised the names, addresses, birth dates, and Social Security numbers of 145 million Americans.

“The criminal hack happened on my watch, and as CEO, I am ultimately responsible, and I take full responsibility,” Smith said. “I am here today to say to each and every person affected by this breach, I am truly and deeply sorry for what happened.”

The data breach was first detected in late July. On Aug. 1 and 2, Equifax Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and two other executives, Rodolfo Ploder and Joseph Loughran, sold a combined $1.8 million in stock.

Equifax notified the public of the hack on Sept. 7.

The Monopoly man was identified by several news outlets as Amanda Werner, a consumer protection advocate for Public Ciitizen and Americans for Financial Reform.

