Man Stabbed At Pasadena Metro Station, Suspect Arrested

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man was critically wounded in a stabbing early Thursday morning following an argument with another man, who was later taken into custody at the Metro Gold Line Fillmore Station in Pasadena, authorities said.
The stabbing was reported at 1:11 a.m. at the station in the area of Fillmore Street and South Raymond Avenue near the 110 Freeway.
The victim underwent surgery at a hospital, where he and was in critical but stable condition Thursday morning, said Ramon Montenegro of the Sheriff’s Transit Division.
Witnesses at the station gave deputies a description of the suspect, who was later tracked down on a train that had just arrived at the Highland Park Station, Montenegro said. The suspect was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.
Montenegro said he did not know if the victim and suspect knew each other.
The investigation prompted the closure of the Fillmore Station, which was reopened just before 5 a.m.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)