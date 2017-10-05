Chase That Had A Hollywood Ending Lands Man 3 Years In Prison

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest at a tourist-filled Hollywood and Highland intersection, in the heart of the Walk of Fame,
was sentenced to three years in state prison.
Stu Mundel followed it live in Sky 9 — Click here to see the entire chase
Tony Carl Calloway Jr., 24, of Rancho Cucamonga, pleaded no contest Thursday to one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while
driving recklessly, according to Deputy District Attorney Robert DuFour. Calloway was spotted March 9 on the 101 Ventura Freeway near Parkway Calabasas driving a car that had been reported stolen in Colton, the prosecutor said.
Police chased Calloway for about an hour, using spike strips to try to disable the vehicle. The chase ended at the famed intersection startling tourists, some of whom thought it was a movie shoot. Calloway lit a cigarette and refused orders to exit the vehicle before eventually being arrested by Los Angeles police, DuFour said.