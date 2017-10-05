High School Students Arrested For Threats

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Two students from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach have been arrested for making threats against other kids.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reports, detectives says a number of students reported the threats to staff on Tuesday.

Officers were sent there Wednesday where they quickly found the two kids who reportedly made the threats.

Student Margaret Zingaoe says she’s ashamed of the two students. She said it was especially upsetting because it came just days after the shooting death of Sandy Casey – a special education teacher in the district – who was killed during Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas.

“It’s just rude. It’s not cool,” said Zingaoe.

“They called us out of office hours to go to our fifth period because of a shooting threat,” said student Daniel Boos.

The Manhattan Police Department also served search warrants at the two students’ homes – where they did not find weapons.

But detectives say they found substantial evidence to support a credible threat.

Investigators are keeping details under wraps until they can present the case to the District Attorney’s office – which should happen Friday or early next week.

“It should be taken seriously. In the future too,” said Boos. “Even though these were only threats.”