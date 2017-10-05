Crews Battle Fire At Boyle Heights Paper Recycling Plant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire broke out at a paper recycling facility in Boyle Heights Thursday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the the blaze at 1:18 p.m. at a 14,000 square-foot commercial building in the 2400 block of East Porter Street.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames engulfing the inside and outside of the structure, LAFD said. The building contained baled paper goods.
About 90 firefighters were on scene. There was no immediate word of any injuries.
The circumstances and cause of the fire were not known.