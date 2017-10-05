Cam Newton, Panthers Beat Reporter Both Under Fire For Comments

Filed Under: Cam Newton
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 1: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSLA/AP) — A female Carolina Panthers beat writer upset over being ridiculed by Cam Newton for comments deemed sexist by some may have some off-color comments of her own.

When Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter, asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Rodrigue later released a statement saying she was “dismayed” and that Newton did not apologize for his comments.

In response, Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, announced Thursday it will be cutting ties with Newton following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments.

The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton’s comments as “sexist and disparaging to all women. … It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

But some on social media were also calling out Rodrigue for tweets she posted as far back as 2012 about her dad – who she described as “the best” – making “super racist” jokes.

