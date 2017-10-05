Cam Newton, Panthers Beat Reporter Both Under Fire For Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSLA/AP) — A female Carolina Panthers beat writer upset over being ridiculed by Cam Newton for comments deemed sexist by some may have some off-color comments of her own.

When Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter, asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing criticism this morning for what some are calling sexist comments he made to a female reporter pic.twitter.com/gbpU4LxWxi — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 5, 2017

Rodrigue later released a statement saying she was “dismayed” and that Newton did not apologize for his comments.

In response, Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, announced Thursday it will be cutting ties with Newton following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments.

We’re disheartened by Cam Newton’s behavior, which we perceive as sexist. We shared our concerns with Cam & will no longer work with him. — Oikos Greek Yogurt (@Oikos) October 5, 2017

The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton’s comments as “sexist and disparaging to all women. … It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

But some on social media were also calling out Rodrigue for tweets she posted as far back as 2012 about her dad – who she described as “the best” – making “super racist” jokes.

