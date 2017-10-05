1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Boyle Heights Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in Boyle Heights.
Shots were fired at 1:07 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where the victims were believed to be walking, Los Angeles police Sgt. E. Yarkey said. They were taken to hospitals, where one of them, a man, died.
Another man was in surgery, and a woman was shot in a leg, according to Yarkey. Both are expected to survive.
There was no description of a suspect available and the street was closed off for the investigation.
