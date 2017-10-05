Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – October 6

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

(Credit: Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ – Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

With the weekend quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about what the pan is going to be for the next few days. Whether you are looking to experience a rock concert or brave the halls of a haunted Ghost Town, Orange County has a proper recreational selection on tap. Here is a rundown of what you should be getting into the next few days.

(Credit: Segerstrom Center fort the Arts – California State University, Fullerton University Singers)

Harry Potter In Concert

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

http://www.scfta.org

Continuing the next chapter in the Harry Potter film concert series, the Pacific Symphony, led by conductor Justin Freer will perform the compete score from the third film in the Potter series, The Prisoner of Azkaban. Beginning in 2016 with the launch of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, performances of the score to each film began happening all over the world, with the series going to some 35 different countries through 2018. Accompanied by the California State University of Fullerton chorus, guests get to experience the film on a giant 40-foot screen as the orchestra recreates the music from beginning to end in real time. For Potter fans, this is the best way to see the films again.

SATURDAY

(Credit: Huntington Beach Art Center)

Family Arts Day 2017

Huntington Beach Art Center

538 Main St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

http://www.huntingtonbeachartcenter.org/

For the folks at the Huntington Beach Art Center, the craft is better appreciated when it’s experienced. Family Art Day is a way for the center to not only host a contemporary show for established artists but also a great way to share the passion with visitors. Offering hands on activities and instructional classes in a myriad of mediums including ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, masks, and even performance art, guests can learn from artists first hand. This family-friendly gathering runs from 12p.m. to 4p.m. and works as great way to galvanize the community while nurturing creativity.

Jack’s 12th Show

FivePoint Amphitheatre

14800 Chinon

Irvine, CA 92618

Www.jackfm.com

Many hearts were broken when Irvine said goodbye to its beloved amphitheatre. That sentiment gave way to excitement when news of a new venue began development. This weekend marks the opening of FivePoint Amphitheatre and Southern California’s JACK FM will mark the occasion with the 12th installment of their annual radio show. Enlisting the help of rock radio staples, bands like The Offspring, 311, Gin Blossoms, and LIT will help break in the new digs with a Saturday full of singalongs. With the show expected to sell out, tickets are a hot item. Irvine has a new destination for live music and the party is primed and ready to pop off.

SUNDAY

Rat Park End of Summer Party & Grilled Cheese Showdown

Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center

24932 Veterans Way

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

https://www.facebook.com/events/118685818711272

If you have ever watched one of those cooking shows where two chefs square off to see who has the better dish, this is the real life equivalent. Deemer’s American Grill is set to take on Haute Sandwich Hut in a battle to see who has the best-grilled cheese in Mission Viejo. Sweet Mission Cookie Co. will be providing the sweet relief and the crowd will be critiquing the entries to determine who finishes as head cheese. With live music, a zombie themed art gallery, and even a prize raffle, this is a cooking competition where no one loses.

Knott’s Scary Farm

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park CA 90620

Www.knottsscaryfarm.com

The transformation from berry to scary at Knott’s has been happening for the last 45 years. As is the case every year, new maze themes help heighten the tension that comes with not knowing what is around each corner. From abandoned carnivals to evading a massive 7-foot creature in what translates to an ominous pumpkin patch, Scary Farm has really amped up the terror factor. In a bittersweet benchmark, the Mistress of the Dark Elvira will step down at the end of the season as the pseudo master of ceremonies for the Haunt. Between the rides, the 13 different mazes, the shows, and the various scare zones throughout the park, there is a reason the thrills have lasted generations. Work up your courage and score some tickets.