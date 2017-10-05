Best Events & Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – October 6

If you’re looking to have fun filled weekend around Los Angeles, there are plenty of activities to get involved in. Attend a fun event in Eagle Rock, visit the Chinatown Moon Festival and take part in CicLAvia through the streets of downtown L.A.

Friday, October 6

The Art of the Tiki Exhibit Opening

La Luz de Jesus Gallery

4633 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 666-7667

www.laluzdejesus.com Proudly coining themselves as purveyors of lowbrow art, La Luz De Jesus gallery started a tradition 21 years ago that celebrated tiki culture Polynesia. Every year since, the gallery has continued to host the gathering, further developing their ties to the subculture. For the 21st anniversary, the opening weekend of the Tiki Exhibit will feature some of the gallery’s original contributors as well as an appearance by preeminent tiki chronicler, Sven Kirsten. The author of “The Book of Tiki,” “Tiki Modern” and “Tiki Pop,” Kirsten will dig deep into the contents of the anniversary exhibit and better explain the prevalence of tiki art.

Saturday, October 7



The 18th Annual Eagle Rock Music Festival

Colorado Blvd. between Eagle Rock Blvd. and Argus Dr.

Eagle Rock, CA 90041

eaglerockmusicfestival.org Colorado Blvd. between Eagle Rock Blvd. and Argus Dr.Eagle Rock, CA 90041 Now celebrating it’s 18th year, the grassroots community enrichment project that is the Eagle Rock Music Festival is a full day showcase of local artistry. Showcasing dozens of visual artists of all types of medium along with a main stage that features music performances from a collection of regional prospects, the finished product really emphasizes the diversity that is nurtured in Eagle Rock. Spearheaded by the Center for the Arts of Eagle Rock, the festival is the kind of event that could charge its visitors, but doesn’t. With plenty of art, vendors, and tunes that will go well into the evening, the atmosphere will be that of a block party with a purpose.





Attend The Chinatown Moon Festival

Mandarin Plaza

970 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.chinatownla.com Mandarin Plaza970 N. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90012 Each culture has their own way of acknowledging seasonal changes and with that usually comes some form of celebration. This weekend, Chinatown will host a gathering for the 79th year to mark the return of the harvest season and autumn moon. Showcasing live music in the plaza along with crafts, food, and activities for guests, the idea is to come together to appreciate the moon in all its glory. The plaza will even have special telescopes on hand for guests to sneak a proper peek. This event is ideal for the entire family and light on the wallet considering it’s free.

Sunday, October 8



CicLAVia: Heart of L.A.

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 847-4970

www.ciclavia.org Pershing Square532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 847-4970 If there were one single ride that could best summarize the spirit of CicLAvia, it would be the Heart of L.A. ride happening today. Riders, walkers, runners, and skaters are encouraged to get out and get moving through some of the most historic corners of the city. With a route that includes landmarks as focal points, Chinatown, Echo Park Lake, Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and a stretch of Broadway, participants will get to experience the city from a very intimate vantage point. Riders will get to explore the streets safely as the route will be closed off to traffic and opened up to anything on wheels that doesn’t have a motor. CicLAvia is one of the coolest efforts in the city and this is prime example of why.





Explore The Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.aquariumofpacific.org 100 Aquarium WayLong Beach, CA 90802 Considered one of the most important conservation facilities on the West Coast, the Aquarium of the Pacific houses some 11,000 different animals throughout its 5-acre footprint on Rainbow Harbor. Attractions like the Shark Lagoon, the Lorikeet Forest, and even 4D experiences with Sea Turtles and Penguins ensure there just is no place like the Aquarium of the Pacific. Regularly hosting special events, guest speakers, and even the occasional late night gatherings, there is no bad time to visit the waterfront in Long Beach.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.