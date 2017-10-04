Girlfriend Of Vegas Gunman Questioned At LA Federal Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was questioned Wednesday at the Los Angeles Federal building, attorneys told CBS2.

Federal officials would not immediately say where Danley went after her arrival at LAX, but she had previously been deemed only a person of interest in connection with Paddock’s shooting spree, which killed 58 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Authorities say Paddock killed himself before he could be taken into custody in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Investigators are reconstructing the life and recent activities of Paddock, who killed 59 people — but still have not concluded what motivated the retired accountant and high stakes gambler to commit the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Paddock’s girlfriend, who was in the Philippines during Sunday’s bloodbath, was met by FBI agents at Los Angeles airport and was being questioned on Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear whether Las Vegas Metro Police officials were also on hand, according to CBS2’s Greg Mills.

Her attorney’s office confirmed she was meeting with authorities at the Federal Building.

President Donald Trump headed to Las Vegas to with law enforcement officers and the survivors of the country music concert shooting outside the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.

