The Latest: Trump Somber In visit To Stricken Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times EDT):

9:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump was somber Wednesday as he visited hospital bedsides and a vital police base in stricken Las Vegas.

He offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night’s shooting massacre, along with the nation’s thanks to first responders and doctors who rushed to save lives.

Trump said, “America is truly a nation in mourning.” And he spoke of the families who “tonight will go to bed in a world that is suddenly empty.”

He told those families: “We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain. ”

It was a somber address from a provocateur president who prides himself on commanding strength but sometimes has struggled to project empathy at times of tragedy.

__

5:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has received condolence calls from the leaders of Mexico and Japan after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The White House says Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Trump on Wednesday to express their sympathy to the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel fired on an outdoor concert audience. At least 59 people died and hundreds more were injured.

The White House statement says Trump “welcomed” Pena Nieto’s “expression of thanks” for U.S. help after Mexico’s recent earthquake. A separate statement says Trump and Abe agreed to coordinate on North Korea and other issues ahead of Trump’s trip to Asia next month.

__

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the people of Las Vegas that the nation stands with them to help bear the pain of the worst gun massacre in modern U.S. history.

He says at the city’s Metropolitan Police headquarters that, “Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost” someone in Sunday night’s shooting. He added, “We will struggle through it together.”

At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel on the Vegas Strip opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Trump says, “We stand together to help you carry your pain.”

His remarks came during a daylong visit with victims, families and first responders.

___

3:28 p.m.

President Donald Trump tells first responders they should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, “You showed the world and the world is watching.” Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the tragedy, when a gunman in a hotel tower opened fire on an outdoor country music festival. Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 injured — some from being shot and others from the chaotic escape.

Earlier, Trump said the meetings and the response made him “proud to be an American.”

____

3:08 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he met “some of the most amazing people” during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.

And he says he’s invited some of those survivors to the White House.

Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday’s shooting, which killed dozens and injured hundreds at a local concert. He also met with family members and hospital staff.

He says he wants to “congratulate everybody” at the hospital and says it’s “incredible” what doctors have done.

He adds: “It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they’ve done.”

Trump was speaking in the lobby of the University Medical Center.

____

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at a Las Vegas hospital where he will meet with victims and medical professionals in the wake of a mass shooting.

Trump arrived at University Medical Center Wednesday morning. He plans to speak privately with victims of the Sunday night shooting rampage that left at least 59 dead.

The president’s motorcade drove past the Mandalay Bay hotel where the gunman fired down from the 32nd floor into a crowd at an outdoor concert Sunday night. He also drove past the Trump hotel.

The president also plans to meet with first responders later in the day.

__

12:56 p.m.

President Donald Trump has landed in Las Vegas, where he will meet with victims and first responders of the mass shooting Sunday night.

Greeting the president and first lady Melania Trump are Gov. Brian Sandoval and other officials.

Arriving with him Wednesday on Air Force One were House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Rep. Richard Amodei of Nevada and Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. Before leaving Washington, Trump said authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert.

The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

____

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s a “sad day” as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump says authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a “fantastic job in a very short time.”

__

4:24 a.m.

President Donald Trump is reckoning with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday.

Trump heads to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino and hotel opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: “What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?”