Remembering Southern California Victims Of The Las Vegas Massacre

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among the 59 people killed in Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas, 29 had Southern California roots.



— Carrie Barnette was a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for 10 years. “We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. CBS2’s Michele Gile also remembers two other Orange County victims Candice Bowers, a mother of three from Seal Beach and Brian Fraser, a minister from La Palma.

— John Phippen was a general contractor from Santa Clarita who went to the country music concert with his son. Longtime friend John Polucki described him as having the personality of a celebrity or a politician.

“He was unflappable, just this big guy’s guy….John was that guy that you always wanted to hang out with.”

— During class Monday at Manhattan Beach Middle School, it was announced that special needs teacher Sandy Casey was killed. Casey had taught at the school for nine years.

— A memorial is growing at the Manhattan Beach Police Department over the loss of one of its front desk employees. Rachael Parker worked as a records technician for the department for a decade.

On Tuesday Manhattan Beach Chief of Police honored the 33-year-old Parker and an injured officer who was with her and helped save lives. On Wednesday a vigil was held for Parker and Casey.

— Another Southland resident who died in the Las Vegas mass shooting is 53-year-old Susan Smith. She was an office manager with the Simi Valley Unified School District.

— Rocio Guillen gave birth to her fourth child just six weeks ago and tonight her family is torn apart by the sudden loss. Even though Guillen was shot, she managed to climb a fence and get out but later died at the hospital.

— Robert Patterson raced to Las Vegas when he learned his wife Lisa Patterson was missing in the chaos of Sunday night’s shooting. She was the mother of his three children, and they had been together for more than 30 years. “I can’t believe she’s gone,” he said. A memorial page for Patterson has been set up at GoFundMe.

— Austin Davis of Riverside was part of a local plumbers and pipe-fitters union. He was just 29. Donations can be made in his memory through GoFundMe here and here.

— Heather Alvarado, 32, was a recent transplant recipient. The mother of three had just moved from Riverside to Cedar City, Utah.

—Nicole Kimura graduated from El Dorado High School in Placentia. To her friend, Melodie Ybarra says, “You are now a beautiful angel as you were here on Earth.”

— Sephora is mourning makeup artist Andrea Castilla, who was in Las Vegas to celebrate her 28th birthday. She grew up in Fountain Valley and was remembered by a customer as always kind and helpful. Her aunt set up a Gofundme to raise money for her memorial service.

— Thomas Day Jr. moved to the Las Vegas area about three years ago after he raised his family in Corona. A builder, he raised his son in his business and watched as his son became a successful and respected builder in his own right.

— Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in California.

— Christopher Roybal, 28, worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside before he moved at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs. Gofundme

— Christiana Duarte, 22, of Torrance, was attending the concert with her brother’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero. She was initially reported missing following the shooting, but friends told the Daily Breeze Tuesday she had been confirmed dead. The recent Loyola Marymount University graduate and Chapman University law student worked in fan services for the Los Angeles Kings. Her older brother, Mikey Duarte, is in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.

I ask that you please pray for my sister, Ariel who is my best friend in the whole world. She was wounded last night and is awaiting surgery pic.twitter.com/Rlv1VJ9DD6 — Elias Romero🤙🏽 (@eliasfooo) October 2, 2017

— Michelle Vo, 34, worked at New York Life Insurance in the Glendale/Pasadena area. She grew up in Northern California, attending UC Davis. One of her co-workers wrote on Facebook that she was “such an inspiration to so many of us.”

— Jordyn Rivera, 21, was a native of La Verne and graduate of Bonita High School. She was attending Cal State San Bernardino, where she was studying health-care management.

— Jennifer Irvine, 42, ran a family-law and criminal-defense practice out of an office high-rise near San Diego’s El Cortez hotel.

“My good friend, colleague, and business partner Jennifer Irvine was killed by a madman at the festival in Las Vegas,” attorney Thomas Slattery of Coronado posted on his Facebook page. “A tragic loss of a kind, generous, and beautiful lady. She will be greatly missed.”

— Dana Gardner, 52, was a deputy recorder-county clerk in San Bernardino, where she had worked since 1991. She attended the concert with one of her daughters.

