Crews Sent To Repair Downed Wires In Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA) — High-voltage wires went down, interrupting electrical service to about 880 customers in the Reseda area and shutting down both car and pedestrian traffic on a portion of Victory Boulevard for a time.
The downed wires were reported at about 8 a.m. in the 18500 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Smoke was also reported from one subterranean electrical vault in the area.
LADWP crews were sent to repair the wires. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the problem was not immediately known.
Victory Boulevard was closed between Reseda and Wilbur Avenue to both car and pedestrian traffic as a precaution.
